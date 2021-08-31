Probity Advisors Inc. Has $2.07 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 147,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,894,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $4.63 on Tuesday, hitting $376.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,621. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $207.77 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

