Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Purchases 128 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. EQ LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $18,262,000.

Shares of VIOO traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.51. 21,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,737. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $123.16 and a 1-year high of $213.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.68 and a 200 day moving average of $202.10.

