Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Raised by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $20,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $912,922,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,049,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $7.17 on Tuesday, hitting $449.83. 12,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,588. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $485.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,081 shares of company stock worth $1,944,374 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

