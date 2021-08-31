Zeal Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Zeal Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,725,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,082 shares during the quarter. Yatsen accounts for about 3.8% of Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Zeal Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.43% of Yatsen worth $16,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425,047 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at $54,208,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Yatsen by 510.4% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,378 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in Yatsen by 615.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,576,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth about $21,827,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YSG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 80,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,743. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YSG. Raymond James began coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yatsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

