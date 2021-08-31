ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the July 29th total of 371,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ACLLF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.80. 9,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673. ATCO has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15.

ACLLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ATCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

