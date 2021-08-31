Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Short Interest Update

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AGCZ stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,949. Andes Gold has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Andes Gold Company Profile

Andes Gold Corporation engages in the development and production of gold assets in South America. The company, through its subsidiary, Compania Minera Pl. S.A, holds interest in the Miranda Alto, a gold mining and exploration concession located in the cantons of Zaruma and Portovelo, province of El Oro, southern Ecuador.

