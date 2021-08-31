Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Short Interest Update

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of AGCZ stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,949. Andes Gold has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
Andes Gold Company Profile
