Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.05, but opened at $27.44. Vapotherm shares last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 1,748 shares.

Specifically, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 94,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $2,247,253.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $242,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $803,596 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $703.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of -1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The company had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Vapotherm by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Vapotherm by 93,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

