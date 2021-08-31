Zacks: Analysts Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.45. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,614. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 31.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 76,169 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 102.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 84,862 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 103,490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

