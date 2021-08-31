Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.64 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Shares of UPST traded up $8.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.33. The stock had a trading volume of 49,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,167. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $228.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.53.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,706,466 shares of company stock valued at $343,947,850. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

