Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 769 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 119,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $325.85. 36,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,133. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.45. The stock has a market cap of $343.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.