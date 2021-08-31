VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%.
Shares of VEON stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VEON stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 773.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 295,179 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.
About VEON
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
