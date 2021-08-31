VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Get VEON alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VEON stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 773.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 295,179 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.14.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.