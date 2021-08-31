Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $4.87 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,056 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average of $137.73. The company has a market capitalization of $164.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

