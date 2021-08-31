Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,687 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 8.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $664.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $617.37 and a 200-day moving average of $534.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $667.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

