Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.65

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.52, with a volume of 2030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $844.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. Research analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,124,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 93,247 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 716,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 56,738 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

