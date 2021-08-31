Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rollins by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,747,000 after purchasing an additional 512,168 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

ROL traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

