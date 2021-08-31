RB Capital Management LLC Buys 468 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after buying an additional 82,099 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 52.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 7.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,319 shares of company stock worth $1,475,621. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

Shares of HSY traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,889. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.23%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

