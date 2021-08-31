Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 46,331 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.38. 3,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,948. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day moving average of $130.82. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $129.59 and a 1 year high of $133.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.