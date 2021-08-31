Delta Investment Management LLC Has $728,000 Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.82. 1,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $132.39 and a 52 week high of $187.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

