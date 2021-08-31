Delta Investment Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Five Point were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Five Point by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Five Point by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Five Point by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Five Point by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FPH traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,512. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 1.42. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

