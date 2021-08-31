Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $398.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.87.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $347.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.29 and a 200 day moving average of $349.21. The company has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 119.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $273.20 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,275,000 after buying an additional 565,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after buying an additional 535,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.