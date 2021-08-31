Bitcoin Incognito Tops 1-Day Volume of $35.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $87,914.10 and approximately $35.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

