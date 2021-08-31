Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.82) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of ARPO stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 114,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,753. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.69. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

In other Aerpio Pharmaceuticals news, Director Caley Castelein purchased 259,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARPO. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

