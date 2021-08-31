UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Macquarie started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on UiPath in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $2,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $27,523,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $3,059,000. Finally, KPCB DGF III Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $226,024,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PATH stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,124. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.97. UiPath has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. Research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

