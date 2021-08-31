Short Interest in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Rises By 51.3%

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the July 29th total of 786,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSEX. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

MSEX stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.97. 155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,607. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day moving average is $85.96.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $1,102,702 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 75.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

