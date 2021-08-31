Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.60 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 14.26% of Key Tronic worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.