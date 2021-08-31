Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Gap Down to $18.90

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $18.47. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 1,775 shares changing hands.

ORMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 680.53% and a negative return on equity of 40.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $4,424,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,042,803.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

