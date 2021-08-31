Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Short Interest Up 52.5% in August

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,048,500 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the July 29th total of 687,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,069,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

LWLG traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.39. 1,037,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,802. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. Lightwave Logic has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $17.24.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

