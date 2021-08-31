Delta Investment Management LLC Takes $2.90 Million Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,128,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after buying an additional 547,989 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after buying an additional 597,074 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of ADS stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,124. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.57.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

