Delta Investment Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,968 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 1.1% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 216,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,925,586. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

