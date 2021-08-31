The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) to Issue Dividend of $5.23

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 5.2278 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $65.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKGFY shares. Citigroup raised The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

