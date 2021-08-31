Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Up to $5.93

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $6.11. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 3,850 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MFGP shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 114,007 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 527,589 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

