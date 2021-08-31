Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $9.44

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $9.81. Canaan shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 36,564 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 4.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Canaan by 124.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Canaan by 370.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 69,064 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter worth about $2,740,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

