SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Up to $5.34

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $5.48. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 37,426 shares changing hands.

SDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.