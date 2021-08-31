Delta Investment Management LLC Has $7.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $117.88. The company had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,996. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $77.36 and a 1-year high of $118.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average is $113.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

