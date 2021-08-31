HM Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

HM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.7% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.22. 216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,303. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.96 and a 52 week high of $152.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

