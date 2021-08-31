iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.77.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

