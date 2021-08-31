Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Grows Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $107,250,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,559,000 after acquiring an additional 207,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 345,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,011,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 130,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LOPE stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.01. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOPE. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

