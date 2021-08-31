Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Receives GBX 495 Average PT from Analysts

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 495 ($6.47).

Several brokerages have recently commented on KGH. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of LON:KGH traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 410 ($5.36). 10,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,078. Knights Group has a 1-year low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 414.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 420.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91. The firm has a market cap of £342.16 million and a P/E ratio of 97.56.

In other news, insider Gillian Davies acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($55,918.47).

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

