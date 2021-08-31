Analysts Set American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Target Price at C$4.81

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOT.UN shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.15. 51,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of C$326.34 million and a PE ratio of -5.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.17. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$4.74.

In other news, Director Robert Francis O’neill bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,528,948.35.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

