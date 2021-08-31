Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4355 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Shares of SIHBY stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangdong Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

