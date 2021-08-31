Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4355 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Shares of SIHBY stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile
