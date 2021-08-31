Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.67.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $171.67. The company had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $120.92 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

