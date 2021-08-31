Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $362.80 million-$363.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.79 million.Everbridge also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

Shares of EVBG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,706. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.46. Everbridge has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.90.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total transaction of $426,412.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $343,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,752 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

