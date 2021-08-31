Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%. On average, analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DLNG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. 28,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,771. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

