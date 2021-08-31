Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $262.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

