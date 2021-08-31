Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

