Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Nordson stock opened at $238.82 on Tuesday. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.75.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

