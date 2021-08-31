Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the July 29th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ASDN remained flat at $$1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. 71,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,745. Astro Aerospace has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.
Astro Aerospace Company Profile
Further Reading: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Astro Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astro Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.