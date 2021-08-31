Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the July 29th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ASDN remained flat at $$1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. 71,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,745. Astro Aerospace has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

Get Astro Aerospace alerts:

Astro Aerospace Company Profile

Astro Aerospace Ltd. is a research and development company, which engages in the creation of aerial drones used for carrying passengers and cargo. The company was founded on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Astro Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astro Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.