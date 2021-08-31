Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.62. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 5,560 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $914.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

