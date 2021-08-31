Short Interest in Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Rises By 56.1%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GXSFF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. 9,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,931. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. Goldsource Mines has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Goldsource Mines Company Profile

Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

