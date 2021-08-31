MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $13.72

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $14.57. MorphoSys shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 400 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

